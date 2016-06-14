Missing Harker Heights teen found safe in Temple

A Harker Heights teenager who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon was found safe in Temple.

Brian Lee Faulkner's parents reported him missing around 1:15 p.m. He was last seen Monday morning at their home.

Police described him as 5'10", weighing approximately 160 pounds.

They believed the 14-year-old was in danger since he hadn't been seen in over 24 hours.

He is in the process of being returned to his parents, police said.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.