Killeen teen sentenced to prison for having sex with a child

A Killeen teenager accused of having sex with an 11-year-old girl pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday.

The incident happened on Feb. 21.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl's mother told police she found 17-year-old Korben Michael Czibik in the bathroom with her daughter that morning.

The girl told police Czibik had sex with her.

Czibik told an officer he believed the girl was 13 years old, and he said he was aware she was underage before the incident.

He admitted to police he had sex with the girl, the affidavit said.

Czibik was booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 23 and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated he was arrested on this charge on June 13. Instead, he was sentenced for this charge on June 13.

