Brittney Verner joined the News Channel 25 team in March of 2016.

She graduated from Oakland University in June of 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and a focus in Broadcast Journalism and Public Relations.

While in school, Brittney worked as a reporter and producer for (ONTV), a local public access station in Lake Orion, Michigan. During her tenure she was able to produce and host her very own weekly talk show, which focused on current events and professional development. She also held multiple internships in journalism, including one at (WJBK) Fox 2 News Detroit where she gained valuable experience in a top 10 new market. During that time she was also Vice President of Oakland University’s Alpha Kappa Psi, Professional Business Fraternity and a member of several other organizations.

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Brittney has a heart that beats for the motor city.

When she isn’t reporting, she enjoys volunteering in whatever community she steps foot in. She also loves traveling, painting, reading, hiking, going to church, yoga and spending time with those she loves.

Brittney is so excited to call Central Texas her new home and if you see her around, don’t be shy, just say hi! She loves greeting new faces with a smile.

If you have story ideas, you can email her at bverner@kxxv.com, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on twitter at @BrittneyV25