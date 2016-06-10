One hospitalized after two cars wreck on I-35

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a late night wreck on I-35.

Waco police said the driver of a truck was stopped on the highway, between exits 334 and 333. At about 10:50 p.m., emergency responders received a call after another vehicle slammed into the back of the stopped truck.

An officer at the scene said the driver of the truck was able to leave the scene after talking to police.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital. Authorities said the injuries the driver suffered are non-life-threatening.

Officials cleared the scene around 11:35 p.m.

