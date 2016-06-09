Man convicted of murder has to wait longer to learn sentencing

The man convicted this week of capital murder for killing Little River Academy Police Chief Lee Dixon must wait even longer to hear if he'll go to death row or not.

It will be several more days before the jury will begin deliberating David Risner's fate.

Ten minutes before court resumed this morning, Risner's defense attorneys presented 52 pages of new information. The judge then recessed court for about two hours so prosecutors could evaluate the new evidence.

When court resumed, a consultant who helps decide the best place for inmates to serve their sentence took the stand. He says if Risner is sentenced to life without parole, he would still have some freedom to participate in daily activities with other inmates, opposed to being on death role which is almost complete isolation.

Prosecutors believe life without parole should be unacceptable in this case. If Chief Dixon's wife is no longer able to see and touch her husband neither should Risner's.

Officials initially figured the trial would be over by Friday, however court will now resume next Tuesday at 8:30.

We will continue to follow this court case and bring you the very latest on the sentence.

