Man arrested after December 2015 crash that killed Killeen woman

A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter last week after a crash that killed a Killeen woman back in December 2015.

24-year-old Jon Erik Meyer was booked into the Bell County Jail on May 29. His bond was set at $1 million.

Killeen police say Meyer was intoxicated when he crashed his car into a wooden utility pole near the intersection of North College Street and West Young Avenue on Dec. 18, 2015.

Two witnesses say they saw the car Meyer was driving pass by them at a high rate of speed and go through an intersection where it hit a dip, swerved, and then crashed into the pole, according to an arrest affidavit.

A Killeen police officer who witnessed the crash smelled alcohol when he approached Meyer, the affidavit said.

Meyer's passenger, Analy Schlichting, was unconscious but breathing, according to the affidavit. The officer noted that the passenger side of the car where Schlichting was sitting was crushed and "appeared to be the point of impact with the pole."

The Killeen Fire Department and EMS removed Schlichting from the car. She was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center, where she later died that night.

Meyer told medical personnel he had been drinking, the affidavit said.

He was taken to Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, where a blood sample was obtained.

A lab report from the Texas Department of Public Safety says Meyer's blood contained 0.217 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

After a three-month investigation, a warrant for Meyer's arrest was issued on March 31.

