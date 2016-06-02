Trial begins for murder of Little River Academy Police Chief

The first five testimonies were give today at the start of the trial for the murder of Little River Academy Police Chief Lee Dixon.

People who either had contact with David Risner before the murder, or they investigated the crime scene after the incident were the first to take the stand.

The first witness to take the stand was a Little River Academy Resident who says he was involved in a road rage incident with Risner the same day Chief Dixon was killed.

In fact, according the prosecuting attorney’s, Chief Dixon went to Risner's home to issue him a misdemeanor ticket after Risner was accused of pointing a gun in that man's face.

The next few witnesses included a criminal investigator, evidence officer, forensic scientist, and a fire arm and tool mark examiner. The defense and prosecuting attorney's combed through details of evidence found at the crime scene, they also presented the dash camera footage of the incident.

Some of the items from the crime scene included a screen door with two bullet holes consistent with gunshot wounds to Chief Dixon's body.

Risner did show an emotional breakdown as he started sobbing with his head down while the footage was replayed. There was a shift in the atmosphere shift as the court listened to that dash camera footage, up until the final moments past Chief Dixon's murder.

This trial is expected to last around two weeks long and News Channel 25 will be following it closely, until the final verdict is read.