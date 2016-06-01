Heavy rain expected at times through Friday

Rain and a few thunderstorms were around Central Texas yesterday and more rain is on the way. Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday for just about all of the area. 2 to 4 inches can be expected through Friday with isolated areas seeing 5 to 10 inches. Lakes are well above capacity across Central Texas. Our ground is fairly saturated so it will not take much rain to cause more flooding. The First Alert 25 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated! Stay safe out there.

