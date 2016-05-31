Only one boat ramp open at Central Texas lakes

According to the U.S. Army Corps on Engineers, only one boat ramp is open at two Central Texas lakes.

The White Flint Park boat ramp at Belton Lake is open to the public. All other boat ramps are closed due to high water.

The Union Grove Park ramp is the only ramp open at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Ronald Bruggman says Belton Lake is 11 feet over conservation, while Stillhouse Hollow Lake is over 12 feet conservation.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.