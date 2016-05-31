More rain moving into Central Texas

Rain and storms ramp up the next few days across Central Texas. Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon mainly along and west of I-35. A few of these may spill over to the east side of I-35.

The start of the heaviest of the rain will be tomorrow through Friday. With the amount of rain we have received these last few weeks, flooding and flash flooding will be a big concern especially Thursday and into Friday. It will not rain all day, but there will be periods of moderate to heavy rain at times.

Please remember to turn around, don't drown! The lakes and rivers across the area are at capacity and due to the flooding down south, water cannot be released. We will continue to keep you updated here in the weather center.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.