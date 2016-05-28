3rd Cavalry Regiment deploys to Afghanistan for nine months

Saturday, more than 100 troops from Fort Hood's 3rd Cavalry Regiment will say goodbye to their family and friends as they drop their bags and prepare for a deployment to Afghanistan.

The 3rd Cavalry Regiment will send these troops on a mission to assist their Afghan counterparts.

While assisting they will help the Afghan National Army, to facilitate and take the lead on the fight against the Taliban. Chief Warrant Officer Jeremy Trump says they have been preparing for this deployment for about a one year, and he is looking forward to the wide variety of troops carrying out their duties.

“We have some technicians that work on computer systems we have our golfs which deal with imagery we have myself which is an all source technician and we have military police MOS's and some other security type infantry MOS's that will go out there” said Operations Officer Trump.

The mission will lasts for around nine months and Officer Trump says a successful mission will include everyone returning home safely.