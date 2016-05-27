Central Texas man accused of attempting to kidnap boy

A Central Texas man is accused of attempting to kidnap a boy and impersonating a police officer.

Temple police responded to the 1100 block of West Avenue M around 6:15 a.m. Thursday in reference to an attempted kidnapping.

The boy told police that a man claiming to be a police officer approached him while walking to his school bus stop.

The man allegedly told the boy that a little girl had been kidnapped and asked the boy to help him search for her.

He told police the man then advanced toward him, so he ran back home and told his mother what happened.

The boy described the man as bald, wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and black shoes.

Officers who searched the area found a man who fit that description in the 900 block of West Avenue M.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Danny Wayne Gilkey.

Police took a photo of Gilkey and showed it to the boy, who then positively identified Gilkey as the man who allegedly tried to kidnap him.

The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office. An arrest affidavit was issued for impersonating a public servant.

Gilkey was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 if you have any information that could help police with this case.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.