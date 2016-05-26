Seth Kovar is in his second tenure at News Channel 25 returning in May of 2016 to co-anchor the 5, 6, and 10 newscasts. From 2005-2011 he worked as an evening reporter and eventually a co-anchor of Good Morning Texas. Seth moved from his native Texas for the first time in his life in November of 2011 to take a morning anchor/morning executive producer position at WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia. After a brief stint off-air working as a news editor at CNN in Atlanta, he's happy to be back home.

A 2003 University of Texas graduate, Seth is a passionate Longhorn fan. October 2015 marked his 28th straight year attending the Texas vs. Oklahoma football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Every spring, Seth's hopes for a Texas Rangers World Series championship begin anew. He's a huge fan of the team, and he makes as many games in Arlington and on the road as possible.

Seth also enjoys playing sports recreationally including softball, tennis, golf, and bowling. Cooking is one of his newer hobbies, and he's slowly getting the hang of it. So far he hasn't set his kitchen on fire, and there have been several successful dishes.

In returning to The Lone Star State, Seth is now closer to his mother, father, and other family members who live in in the northern part of the state. An only child, he enjoys spending time with them whenever possible. Seth also enjoys spending time with friends, often outdoors, like tubing the Guadalupe or Comal rivers or playing a game of whiffle ball in Cameron Park.

Seth is excited to have the opportunity to deliver to Central Texans the news they need. He strives everyday to be an effective communicator and a pleasant presence to have on your TV.

Email Seth at skovar@kxxv.com

Find Seth on Twitter and Facebook!