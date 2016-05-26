Tornado touches down in Bryan

A tornado appears to have touched down in Bryan in the Wheeler Ridge sub division.

There are reports of damage to structures, but no one is injured at this time.

Bryan Fire Department checked the schools in the area and all are clear. We have a crew headed down to that area now and will provide updates as they come in.

Stay weather alert and have a plan in place in the event severe weather pays your neighborhood a visit. You can depend on the First Alert 25 Weather Team to keep you ahead of the storms as they develop.

