Flash Flood Watch until 6pm Friday

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for just about all of Central Texas until 6pm Friday evening. Just over 2 inches of rain fell at the Waco airport and more rain is on the way for our area. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep informed! More storms are likely this evening and overnight as they form out to the west and move into our area. Stay up to date at kxxv.com and our First Alert 25 Weather App!

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.