Killeen ISD School Bus involved in accident

Several people were sent to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash that involved a KISD school bus.

Killeen Police responded to a call of around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday near Thunder Creek Drive and Robinett Road. Officials say the bus was traveling southbound on Robinett Road as a Dodge Nitro SUV was traveling northbound on the same road.

The bus driver told police the woman driving the SUV was swerving in the middle of the road, so the bus stopped, then the SUV hit the bus head-on.

Officials say there were six children and two adults on the bus. Of those six children only one was taken to the hospital. In addition to the bus driver, an aide, and the driver and passenger of the SUV.

Officials say their injuries were non life threatening, and it is unknown if any arrest will be made as a result of this accident.

