Three men break into home, rob family

Police are looking for three men who broke into a home and robbed a family Monday night.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of N. 66th St.

Police say someone called 911 after seeing a man--Oman Foster-- being assaulted by someone wearing a ski mask.

When police arrived they found three other victims in the home-- a female and two children.

Police say three men armed with handguns broke into the home, demanded money, pistol whipped Foster, then took a pistol belonging to him.

The three men left the scene before officers arrived.

Officers describe the suspects as follows: a black male about 35-years- old, 5'9", 240, short hair, no mask; a black male ,5'9", skinny, wearing a ski mask; and a black male 5'9" chubby also wearing a ski mask.

It's unclear why the suspects targeted the home.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation call the Waco Police Department At 254-750-7500.

