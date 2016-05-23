18-wheeler crash shuts down I-35 NB lane in Temple

An 18-wheeler carrying cookies crashed into a concrete barrier near Exit 301 on I-35 in Temple Monday night, closing one of the northbound lanes.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. near mile marker 300.

Two motorcycles were involved in the crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

The 18-wheeler's cargo is being offloaded by hand, and Temple Fire Department Spokesperson Thomas Pechal says it'll be at least midnight before all lanes are open to traffic.

