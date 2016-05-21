Memorial service held for Copperas Cove student

A memorial service was held for a Copperas Cove High School student who died after he was struck by a car.

Friends and community members of Cameron Raine gathered at First Baptist Church for a 'celebration of life' ceremony.

During the memorial service there were many displays of achievements the teen made in his life. Close friends told stories of the moments they remember sharing with him.

The crowd was visibly emotional, through tears speakers encouraged each other to celebrate Raine's life and lean on each other for support. One friend who spoke said although Raine is no longer alive he would have wanted everyone to be happy.

