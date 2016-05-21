Flagpole Dedication for Belton Tigers

Saturday the T.B. Harris Community Center in Belton hosted a flag dedication ceremony to honor former and current student athletes.



The flag pole was dedicated to twin brothers Harry and Barry Wilson, along with all of the Belton Tigers.



In 1971, Harry Wilson was paralyzed from the neck down in his junior year of high school while making a tackle during a football game.



Community members and officials gathered to honor the Wilson twins as they remembered the devastating tragedy of Harry's injuries, and celebrated his brother Barry for being his caregiver after all of these years.



