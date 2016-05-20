Garage fire displaces two people in Temple

Two people were displaced Thursday night after a fire that started in their garage.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. in the two-car garage of a single-story house on the 1700 block of Southern Draw Drive in Temple.

The person inside the house at the time made it out safely and was not injured. No nearby houses were damaged.

At least six out of eight Temple fire stations -- a total of nine units and 25 firefighters -- were dispatched to the fire as a precaution.

Along with water, they used foam to put the fire out.

The car that was in the garage was completely destroyed.

While extinguishing the fire, firefighters noticed fuel leaking from the car's fuel tank.

The American Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

