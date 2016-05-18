Police find teen who escaped from juvenile detention center in tree house

The teen who escaped from the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center was caught Thursday morning.

He was found in a tree house in the 4200 block of Greenlee Drive in Killeen.

Multiple police agencies were searching for him Wednesday afternoon after he escaped from the facility.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police say the 16-year-old boy overpowered a detention officer, took that officer's keys, opened a door, and ran away.

He was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of the escape, but he was last seen wearing gray shorts and no shoes.

The boy was last seen in the fields near Twin Creek Drive heading westward.

Police describe the boy as 6'2", weighing 250 pounds, and with a close-fade haircut.

He is a suspect in several burglaries, robberies, and auto thefts.

His name and photo will not be released because he is a minor, according to police.

The Killeen Police Department, the Killeen Independent School District Police Department, and the Bell County Sheriff's Office were actively searching for the boy.

