Four suspects in custody after string of gas station robberies

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Officers in Waco have four men in custody who are suspected to be involved in a string of robberies. 

At about 3:20 a.m., police responded to a third gas station robbery on Wednesday.

This robbery happened at the Alon in the 6800 block of Sanger Avenue.

Officials said once again - only one person went in the store with a gun and demanded the money. That man also escaped.

Shortly after the man got away, police pulled over a car that had four men it.

Officials said the men in the car fit the descriptions of suspects they had pieced together from each robbery, so each of the men were taken into custody.

The first robbery was at about 12:25 a.m on Wednesday.

Authorities said the man appeared to be robbing the store by himself.

It happened at the Cefco in the 900 block of Hewitt Drive. The gas station is right on the corner of Hewitt and Chapel.

The suspect pulled a gun, demanded cash, and was given an undisclosed amount of money.

The man then escaped

The second robbery happened at around 12:55 a.m on the 1400 block of Valley Mill Drive, and a car was stolen.

A police official said right now investigators are trying to figure out which of the four men apprehended are actually involved with the crimes. 

