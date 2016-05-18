Suspect on-the-loose after early morning robbery - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Suspect on-the-loose after early morning robbery

HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

Police are investigating after a man came into a Cefco with a gun - demanded and took all the money - then got away.

Authorities said one man robbed the Cefco in the 900-block of Hewitt Drive. The gas station is right on the corner of Hewitt and Chapel.

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Officials are unsure how he suspect escaped. 

A Waco police officer said  a couple of Hewitt police officer who arrived at the scene were asked to review the store's surveillance video to see if maybe they could identify the suspect. The man could not be identified at that time. 

The suspect is still on-the-loose and the robbery is under investigation. 

