Two teens in custody after high-speed chase ends in Killeen

A high-speed police chase that began in Florence came to an end in Killeen Monday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. when Florence Police Lt. Christopher Bryce attempted to pull a driver over in a stolen red two-door Honda.

The driver then sped off, hitting speeds up to 120 mph.

The chase went northbound on Highway 195 in Williamson County into Bell County.

It ended just before 9 p.m. when the driver crashed the car into a light pole on East Stan Schlueter Loop and Shawn Drive in Killeen.

The teenage driver and passenger then ran out of the car. Police were able to detain the 15-year-old passenger.

Copperas Cove police found the 14-year-old driver around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lt. Bryce.

Both the driver and passenger are in custody in Williamson County. Their identities will not be released because they are both minors.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office, the Killeen Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the Florence Police Department with this multi-county chase.

