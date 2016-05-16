Killeen fire chief to step down - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen fire chief to step down

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The chief of the Killeen Fire Department announced Monday afternoon he will step down from his position.

Killeen Fire Chief J.D. Gardner says he will resign on May 30 to focus on his health.

Gardner has served as chief of the city's fire department since 2006.

Assistant Chief Kenneth Hawthorne will serve as Interim Fire Chief while a replacement is found.

