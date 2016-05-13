Man arrested for sexually assaulting child - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8 year old. 

Thursday afternoon the Bell County Sheriffs Department arrested 19-year-old Stephen Tyler Peters. 

Police say the child was forced to perform a sexually act on Peters multiple times. 

If Peters is found guilty he will be charged with a first degree felony for aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

He is currently being held in Bell County on a $100,000 bond. 

