Man arrested for sexually assaulting child

A man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting an 8 year old.

Thursday afternoon the Bell County Sheriffs Department arrested 19-year-old Stephen Tyler Peters.

Police say the child was forced to perform a sexually act on Peters multiple times.

If Peters is found guilty he will be charged with a first degree felony for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He is currently being held in Bell County on a $100,000 bond.

