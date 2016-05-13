Kitchen fire displaces four people in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Kitchen fire displaces four people in Killeen

Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A kitchen fire left four people without a home Thursday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. at a house in the 1900 block of Wright Way in Killeen.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and then spread to the front of the house.

The four people inside were able to make it out safely. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly