Kitchen fire displaces four people in Killeen

A kitchen fire left four people without a home Thursday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. at a house in the 1900 block of Wright Way in Killeen.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and then spread to the front of the house.

The four people inside were able to make it out safely. No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.