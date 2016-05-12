Family, friends raise funds for parents of Copperas Cove student killed by car

A Copperas Cove High School student has died from his injuries after he was struck by a car Wednesday morning while waiting for the bus.

A local baseball group is raising funds for the parents of the Copperas Cove High School student who died from his injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday morning.

15-year-old Cameron Raine was airlifted to Scott & White Memorial Hospital, where he later died Wednesday evening.

The accident happened around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Cactus Lane and Pheasant Circle in Copperas Cove.

A four-door sedan was traveling westbound on Cactus Lane when the student somehow ended up in the path of the car and was struck, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Trooper D.L. Wilson.

The Hounds Baseball Family, who wished to remain anonymous for this story, is raising funds on Crowdrise.com to cover medical and funeral expenses, along with any other costs.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the fundraiser had raised more than 90 percent of its $5,000 goal.

One of the members says they plan to increase the goal if they meet the original goal.

