Four-alarm fire destroys family's home

A home that was built in 1900 has been destroyed by a four-alarm fire that engulfed the structure.

According to one fire official, a husband and his wife were in the home when the fire started. The couple smelled smoke, and escaped the house without any injuries.

Downsville Fire Department was dispatched to the 12000 block of S. Third Street, after receiving a call for help shortly after 3:00 a.m.

Lorena, Golinda, and Robinson Fire Departments were also called to help fight the massive blaze. One Downsville firefighter said the house looked like it may have been made entirely out of wood - which might explain why the fire got so big.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The fire is currently under investigation.

