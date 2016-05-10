Police looking for second man in connection to double homicide in Temple, reward increased

Two men are dead after a shooting in Temple on Wednesday night.

Police have arrested one of the men accused of murdering two men in Temple last month.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of North 7th Street around 7:30 p.m. on April 13.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were finally able to make an arrest.

Lupe Martinez Chappa III was arrested in Tom Green County, Texas, after a collaborative effort by the Temple Police Department, the San Angelo Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and the Department of Public Safety.

Now, police are looking for a second man named Justin Slatton Jr.,20, who is also accused of being involved in the murder.

On April 13, police found Jonathan Hess shot multiple times on the couch inside of a home. He died at the scene.

Vicente Hernandez was also found in that home lying on the floor with a large pool of blood around his head. He was taken to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where he later died.

Police say a person who witnessed these murders identified both of the suspects after describing them to a sketch artist and then later picking them out in a lineup.

The reward for information on Slatton's whereabouts was increased to $12,500.

Both suspects will have a bond set at $2 million.

Contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS or your local law enforcement if you have any information that could help detectives with their case. Callers can remain anonymous.

