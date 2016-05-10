Winds up to 75 MPH blow through Central Texas

Winds gusting up to 75 MPH caused damage across Central Texas Tuesday night.

Nearly 40,000 people were left without power, according to Oncor.

Numerous reports of high winds blowing trees over, downed power lines, and possible lightning strikes on homes.

Much of the damage appears to be in the Speegleville and China Spring areas west and northwest of Waco.

Remember you can always download our First Alert 25 Weather App for the latest information at the palm of your hand.

Apple users can download our app here and Android users can download it here.

You can also live stream any of our news coverage here.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.