Jose Segarra elected new Mayor of Killeen

Jose Segarra was officially elected the new Mayor of Killeen as the results from today’s votes came in shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Segarra waited anxiously for the results along with the other candidates and he won by less than 300 votes over contender Elizabeth Blackstone.



Segarra received 1,737 votes and after defeating both Blackstone and Hal Butchart, Segarra says it has been a long a race but he is ready to start working.



“I feel excited it's great you know it's overwhelming I appreciate all the support that I had you know we had a lot of support had a lot of people out there working it's just exciting and I'm ready to go to work” said Segarra.



One of the first changes he plans to make as Mayor of Killeen, is improving the budget and also making the city beautiful again.

He also expressed how excited he was to have Gregory Johnson as the newly elected city council member of Killeen.

This was obviously a very exciting moment for Jose Segarra and his family, as his mother stood beside him crying tears of joy Segarra said he would like to wish all of the mothers a Happy Mother’s Day.



