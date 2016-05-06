Bar fight leaves one behind bars

A verbal confrontation outside a bar in Moody called Pendleton Pump led to a three-car collision and left one man behind bars.

Miguel Cortez and Patrick Newton got into an argument at the bar back in January and were asked to leave.

According to police, witnesses say Cortez left first, got into his vehicle and drove to the opposite side of the building. Shortly after, Newton also left the bar and got into his car, and witnesses say Cortez was seen accelerating at a high speed while ramming his vehicle into Newton’s.

This caused Newton’s car to rebound and hit another car that was parked behind his. Newton suffered minor injuries.

Cortez is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

