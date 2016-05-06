Killeen ISD student tests positive for tuberculosis

The Bell County Health District, the State Health Department and Killeen ISD are working to ensure that parents and staff Tuberculosis questions are addressed.More >>
Killeen ISD issued a release that said some students and staff of the four campuses have been exposed to Tuberculosis.More >>
New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.More >>
Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.More >>
