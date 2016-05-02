Report: Soldier at the center of murder investigation found guilty of murder

A former soldier at the center of a murder investigation in Arlington has been found guilty of murder.

Police said 22-year-old Ricci Bradden got into a confrontation with his wife outside of a Walgreens in Arlington where she works on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant from the Arlington Police Department, Bradden then shot his wife, 22-year-old Quinisha Johnson, in the ankle.

Police said a would-be Good Samaritan, now identified as 35-year-old Anthony Lee Antell Jr., saw what happened and went to get a gun from his car to stop Bradden from leaving.

When he approached him, Bradden got out of his car, slapped Antell's gun out of his hand, and shot him. Antell died at the scene.

Bradden then left the scene in his car.

The arrest warrant says Bradden contacted the Executive Officer for his Army unit along with two Army supervisors and told them what happened. They told detectives they advised Bradden to turn himself in.

He later turned himself in at a DPS station in Hill County.

His wife was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In an interview with detectives, she said she did not expect to see him at her workplace because "he is in the Army and was supposed to be at Fort Hood," according to the arrest warrant.

A Fort Hood spokesperson says Bradden was assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

WFAA reported Jan. 17 that Bradden was found guilty of murder. Bradden had claimed self-defense in the shooting.

