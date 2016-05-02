Report: Soldier at the center of murder investigation found guilty of murder

Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.More >>
The fight over the fate of the "dreamers" is increasingly becoming a test of Democrats' progressive mettle, surpassing health care or taxes as the top year-two priority for the liberal base.More >>
The fight over the fate of the "dreamers" is increasingly becoming a test of Democrats' progressive mettle, surpassing health care or taxes as the top year-two priority for the liberal base.More >>
The Bryan Police Department said that three people were found dead inside a home at the Canyon Village apartments shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The Bryan Police Department said that three people were found dead inside a home at the Canyon Village apartments shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.More >>
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.More >>