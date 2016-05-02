Woman dies after shed fire in Belton

Officials are investigating after a 53-year-old woman died Sunday night in a shed fire in Belton.



It happened in the back of a home in the 3800 block of Eagle Point North Street around 8:35 p.m. Sunday.



Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey says Berdena Price was in a shed in the back of the home when a fire started. She died of her injuries.



The case is under investigation by the Bell County Fire Marshals.



