Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Temple

A man is behind bars Sunday after police say he exchanged gunfire with Temple police.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in Temple.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Lucky's RV Park near Berger Road and I-35 that ended in an exchange of fire between a man and officers from the Temple Police Department.

When they arrived on the scene, Temple PD said the man, who was later identified as 21-year-old Dakota Dale, was standing outside the trailer armed with a handgun. Dale then placed the weapon to his head and threatened to shoot himself.

The officers then took cover behind some trees and gave Dale verbal commands to drop his weapon.

Dale then fired off a shot, and one officer fired a shot back at him. Following those shots, Dale immediately surrendered without further incident.

Neither the officers nor Dale were hurt during this fire exchange.

The Temple Police Department's General Investigation Unit was called to the scene, and they are continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

