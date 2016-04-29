Six arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Copperas Cove

An online sex sting operation led to six arrests in Copperas Cove this week.
The Copperas Cove Police Department assisted the Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit to arrest the men this week, after police say they traveled from various areas in Texas to Copperas Cove in hopes of committing sex crimes against children.
Police say these individuals were all caught in Copperas Cove after traveling from different cities some over 100 miles away, as far as College Station.
The men arrested were:
These men were trying to use the internet to sexually solicit minors and then travel to Copperas Cove with the intent of committing a sexual crime against them.
Police say the Attorney General's Office set up stings posing as a teenage girl in order to catch the men.
The sting operation began on Monday morning and police made their last arrest on Thursday afternoon.
