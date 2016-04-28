Possible Severe Weather Friday

Moisture and storm chances will be back as early as this evening across Central Texas. Most of the storms will be north of I-20, but a isolated storms are possible here Widespread strong to severe storms are possible on Friday as all of Central Texas is in the slight risk category. Our main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are possible. Depending on how long the storms hang out in one location will determine the flooding potential. Friday afternoon and into the evening will be the highest chance for these storms. More storms are on the horizon for Saturday morning and most of those will occur along and east of I-35. Once the front moves through, the rest of your Saturday is looking good. Storm chances arrive once again late on Sunday.

Stay weather alert and have a plan in place in the event severe weather pays your neighborhood a visit. You can depend on the First Alert 25 Weather Team to keep you ahead of the storms as they develop.

