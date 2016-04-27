Motorcycle safety campaign coming to Killeen

The Texas Department of Transportation is bringing its "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles" campaign to Killeen this Saturday.

Fans attending the Celebrate Killeen Festival on Saturday will have the opportunity to take a photo next to a 25-foot motorcycle as part of TxDOT's motorcycle safety exhibit -- among other activities.

The purpose of the campaign and exhibit is to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.

The exhibit will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and close at 6:30 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

According to TxDOT, 4,124 motorcycle crashes in Texas involved at least one other vehicle in 2015. Motorcycle crashes in Texas killed 455 motorcyclists and seriously injured 1,867 in 2015.

