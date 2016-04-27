Wet roads lead to head-on collision in Gholson - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Wet roads lead to head-on collision in Gholson

GHOLSON, TX (KXXV) -

Two vehicles got into a head-on wreck in Gholson, and one of the drivers was taken away by ambulance.


The wreck happened on the 13000-block of Gholson road.

A Department of Public Safety official saids the call came in after midnight, and that wet roads are to blame for the collision. 

The drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.


Although one of the drivers left in an ambulance, the investigating officer said that there were no serious injuries.

