Lightning sets Lorena house on fire

Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire that started from a lightning strike early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the call came in around 3 a.m. at a house located in the 600 block of Rancho Pacifico in Lorena.

The family was inside when the fire started, but all members of the family evacuated the house before fire crews arrived.

Lorena, Moody, and Hewitt Fire Departments all responded to the three-alarm blaze.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved