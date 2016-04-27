Lightning sets Lorena house on fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lightning sets Lorena house on fire

LORENA, TX (KXXV) -

Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire that started from a lightning strike early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the call came in around 3 a.m. at a house located in the 600 block of Rancho Pacifico in Lorena.

The family was inside when the fire started, but all members of the family evacuated the house before fire crews arrived.

Lorena, Moody, and Hewitt Fire Departments all responded to the three-alarm blaze.  

