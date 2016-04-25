Severe Weather Possible Tuesday PM

The threat of severe weather will ramp up late Tuesday afternoon. Storms will fire up west of I-35, then push east through Central Texas during the evening and overnight hours.

Storms will be scattered, so not everyone will see the severe activity. Where storms occur, very large hail, high winds, and a couple of tornadoes will be possible. The storms will move east and out of Central Texas by Wednesday afternoon.

Please be weather aware during the day Tuesday! We will have updates on this possible severe weather event as we move through the day Tuesday.

Remember you can always download our First Alert 25 Weather App for the latest information at the palm of your hand.

Apple users can download our app here and Android users can download it here.

You can also live stream any of our news coverage here.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.