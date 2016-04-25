Governor asks for aid for flood victims

Governor Greg Abbott has now requested Individual Assistance aid for those hit hard by last week’s storms.



An official press release sent from the governor’s office said those who live in Harris, Fayette, Grimes, and Parker counties could receive up to a $33,000 grant from the federal government, if President Barack Obama approves Abbott's request.

Low-interest disaster loans may also be available from the United States Small Business Administration.

If granted, additional counties may be added if they meet federal requirements for assistance.

Abbott released the following statement:

“As Texans recover from the severe flooding that inundated several areas of Texas, it is crucial they receive the financial assistance needed to restore their communities,” said Governor Abbott. “In facing these challenges, Texans have displayed enormous courage – with more than 1,000 rescues from the rising waters. With much-needed financial assistance, I am confident Texans will continue to overcome the challenges before them as they begin to rebuild their lives.”

To see the full letter the governor submitted to the president, click here.

