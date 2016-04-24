Boil-water notice for the city of Kempner - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Boil-water notice for the city of Kempner

KEMPNER, TX (KXXV) -

Officials in Kempner say the city is entering day two of a boil-water notice because of a broken pipe.

According to Coryell County's emergency manager, the incident happened early Saturday morning and has caused hundreds of residents to experience low water pressure, while one block was without water for 24 hours.

As of Sunday morning, a temporary fix has been put in place through rerouting the pipes, but that boil-water notice will be in effect until Tuesday morning -- or until the TCEQ gives the city the all clear.

The affected subdivisions include:

  • Sunset Estates
  • Family Living Estates
  • Oak Springs Subdivision I & II
  • Kubitz Place
  • Quail Meadows Subdivision
  • Beachman Gap
  • Dewberry Ridge Subdivision
  • Reata Ranch Subdivision
  • Whispering Oaks Subdivision
  • Aldrich Subdivision

Once the boil-water notice is lifted, TCEQ will test the water for any contaminants.

