Boil-water notice for the city of Kempner

Officials in Kempner say the city is entering day two of a boil-water notice because of a broken pipe.

According to Coryell County's emergency manager, the incident happened early Saturday morning and has caused hundreds of residents to experience low water pressure, while one block was without water for 24 hours.

As of Sunday morning, a temporary fix has been put in place through rerouting the pipes, but that boil-water notice will be in effect until Tuesday morning -- or until the TCEQ gives the city the all clear.

The affected subdivisions include:

Sunset Estates

Family Living Estates

Oak Springs Subdivision I & II

Kubitz Place

Quail Meadows Subdivision

Beachman Gap

Dewberry Ridge Subdivision

Reata Ranch Subdivision

Whispering Oaks Subdivision

Aldrich Subdivision

Once the boil-water notice is lifted, TCEQ will test the water for any contaminants.

