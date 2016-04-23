UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found safe in Killeen

An elderly woman who went missing Friday afternoon was found and returned home Saturday morning.

Police said 93-year-old Carmen Vazquez-Cardona was reported missing Friday after she left the Senior Center at Lions Club Park in Killeen around 2:50 p.m. with an unknown man.

Witnesses told police they saw Vazquez-Cardona and a white man walking in the parking lot of the senior center.

They described the man as 5'6" tall, weighing 180 lbs, with grey hair and wearing a hat.

Both the elderly woman and the man were seen getting into a black two-door car, possibly a newer model Mazda with a hardtop convertible. Witnesses say the woman got in the car as a passenger. The man drove away in an unknown direction.

Police described Vazquez-Cardona as Hispanic, 5'3" tall, weighing about 118 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, grey/white shoes, and was carrying a grey/white purse.

The elderly woman was on medication for Alzheimer's at the time. She also has other medical conditions that require medications that she did not take with her. Her family said this was uncharacteristic of her normal behavior.

Vazquez-Cardona was found around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.