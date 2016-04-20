Killeen man sentenced for 2014 murder

A Killeen man accused of killing another man in 2014 was sentenced Tuesday to almost 50 years in prison.

Carlos Derrell Collins, 29, was charged with capital murder after police say he killed 32-year-old Sean William Schumann in January 2014.

The capital murder charge was later reduced to murder. He was sentenced to 49 years and six months in prison for that charge.

He was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an assault that took place in January 2014.

A 264th Judicial District Court clerk told News Channel 25 Collins will serve these two sentences at the same time.

