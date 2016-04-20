Temple man robbed and attacked by two women

Police arrested two women after they attacked and robbed a 61-year-old man last week.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the motive of why the women decided to target the man.

The two women who have been arrested for this crime are 23-year-old Willatisha Johnson and 24-year-old Brittany Moffett.

Arrest documents show last Friday in Temple, the man called police and said he had been attacked and had his vehicle stolen by these two women. The man attacked said these women choked him, while striking, hitting and biting him before taking off in his car without his consent.

On Saturday, Police found the two women driving the victim's stolen vehicle.

Both of these women are in police custody on multiple felony charges including robbery, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Each of their bonds is more than $100,000 and police are still investigating this incident.

