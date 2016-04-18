Flash Flooding threat isn't over just yet

A flash flood watch remain in effect until 7am Tuesday morning.

The threat for severe weather is very low, but with the ground now saturated and many rivers and stream at capacity, the risk for flash flooding remains high. It will not take much rain to re-aggravate the soil and cause more flooding.

Please be cautious around rivers and streams as the rain we had will continue to funnel into those rivers. Remember to turn around and don't drown.

